Ethiopians Rally to Demand Int’l Community Stop Supporting Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa August 8/2021 (ENA) Residents of Addis Ababa and special zone of Oromia Region in the outskirts of the capital have urged the international community to stop supporting the criminal and terrorist group TPLF that has been endangering the lives of millions in Tigray and other parts of Ethiopia.

Residents of Addis Ababa and special zones of Oromia Region in the outskirts of the capital took to the streets to rally in support of the Ethiopian National Defense Force and protest against the terrorist TPLF.

The demonstrators gathered at Mesqel Square in the capital beginning early in the morning on Sunday have demanded the international community to stop supporting the terrorist TPLF by ignoring its heinous atrocities being carried out on the people of Ethiopia.

The participants of the rally held under the Motto “I March to Save Ethiopia” have also expressed their unreserved support to the National Defense Force of Ethiopia in its campaign to end the atrocities being committed by the terrorist TPLF Group.

Officials present at the rally have also called on the international community to respect the interest of the more than 100 million people of Ethiopia.

They have also urged the international community to stop supporting the terrorist TPLF group to enable it continue with its inhuman acts that have been endangering the lives of millions in Tigray and other parts of the country.

The demonstrators voiced slogans denouncing the TPLF’s atrocities and its allies in the international community.

Despite Government’s Unilateral Humanitarian Ceasefire to help the people in Tigray to get the appropriate humanitarian aid and enable farmer in the region engage in farming activities, the terrorist TPLF has continued with its atrocities.