Indifference of Int’l Community Contributing to Atrocities of Terrorist TPLF: Scholar

August 07,2021 (ENA) The indifference of the international community over the atrocities and other arrogant actions of the terrorist TPLF has been worsening the plight of citizens in Tigray and parts of Afar and Amara regions, a scholar noted.



It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia had declared a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire on 28 June 2021 in a bid to give respite to the people of Tigray and make use of the farming season.

However, the terrorist TPLF group has been engaged in provocative attacks in neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara by rejecting the ceasefire.

According to reports, the attacks carried out by the terrorist group in the adjacent regions has left more than 300,000 people displaced and thousands dead.

The historian and political scientist, Nigus Belay told ENA that the indifference of the international community over the atrocities and other arrogant actions of the terrorist TPLF has been worsening the plight of citizens in Tigray and parts of Afar and Amara regions.

The international community has not been making efforts to understand the reality in Ethiopia, he added.

Under the circumstances, the government has full responsibility to ensure the safety of citizens and survival of the country by taking the appropriate actions, the scholar further noted.

“This is the right time to make the right decision with a view to protecting the survival of the nation,” he underlined.

According to him, the previous experiences should give adequate lesson to the government that the international community does not care about humanitarian crisis as long as the issue is attached to their advantages.

The government has to end the problem the country is facing due to the terrorist TPLF so as to enable farmers and pastoralists in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions fully return to normal life.

No one from the international community has the moral right to demand Ethiopia to stop from taking any action to protect the country, the scholar stated, adding that the government should instead be commended for its unreserved patience and wise decisions it had made to end the suffering of the people of Tigray.

Nigus said, “What we have been witnessing now demonstrates that some in the international community are working to prolong the crisis and destabilize Ethiopia by supporting the terrorist TPLF.”