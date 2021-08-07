Scholar Stress Need for Exposing Terrorist TPLF Activities to Int’l Community

August 07, 2021 (ENA) Informing the international community about the destruction made by the terrorist TPLF should be intensified, a scholar said.



Despite the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the federal government, the terrorist TPLF group has continued launching attacks and creating havoc in neighboring regional states.

The group has this week destroyed a warehouse full of food and non-food items meant to feed displaced people in Afar region, and has been attempting to damage historical and religious heritages in Amhara region.

Moreover, about 300,000 citizens have been displaced in the two regions, according to a report.

It is therefore important to make the international community understand the illegal activities of the terrorist so that it could take measures.

Approached by ENA, African Leadership Center of Excellence lecturer Daniel Eba said the federal government has been attempting to resolve problems.

Yet these efforts have not succeed due to the continuous provocations and belligerence of the terrorist TPLF group.

Had the terrorist group responded positively to the ceasefire, the humanitarian crisis could have been stopped and vulnerable citizens could have been rescued, he noted.

As this is not case, however, exposing the illegal activities of the terrorist group so that the international community could put pressure on it is essential, the lecturer stressed.

Daniel said he believes that the understanding of the international community about the situation in Ethiopia is biased and one-sided.

Even if some forces do not want to accept the truth of Ethiopia, he hoped that most would stand alongside the country once they get the correct information.

The scholar said: Alongside exposing the destructive works of the terrorist group and informing the international community about the realty on the ground, taking all the necessary measures on the terrorist group TPLF is a must to keep the unity and existence of the nation.