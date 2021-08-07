Terrorist TPLF Destroying, Blocking Humanitarian Assistance While Int’l Media Remain Silent

August 07, 2021 (ENA) The terrorist TPLF has continued attacking neighboring regional states through which the much needed emergency relief food passes to Tigray region.



The terrorist group TPLF recently blocked over 170 vehicles destined to Tigray as it launched attacked on the route passing through Afar regional state. The road was, however, opened when the terrorists were chased away and the emergency food reached the regional capital Mekelle.

Yet the group has intensified its attacks and battled with special forces of the Amhara and Afar regions.

Yesterday, that is on 6th August 2021, it attacked with heavy weapons and burned down a warehouse in which food and non-food items that could have fed more than 30,000 displaced people for a month in Fenti-Rasu Zone of Afar Region.

This is a good manifestation of the destructive nature of the terrorist group TPLF, which demonstrated its enmity to the people by destroying food and non-food items that were stockpiled in a warehouse to be distributed for more than 30,000 displaced people in the area.

However, this attack on a warehouse with humanitarian food aid was never reported by the so-called free and fair international media and humanitarian agencies. They give blind eye to such inhuman acts but carry on orchestrated attack against the Government of Ethiopia.

This bias approached has fortunately helped Ethiopians to understand the ongoing grand information warfare by the media outlets to hamper the international community from knowing the realty on the ground, whether by distorting information about Ethiopia or hiding the evil deeds of the terrorist TPLF.

And it is pretty much clear that destroying and burning humanitarian foods is a crime that contradicts international laws. And silence of the international media on the matter has encouraged the conflict enterprise to perpetrate crimes against humanity and also test the patience of Ethiopians at large.

Since the terrorist TPLF launched its provocative attacks in the neighboring regions, about 76,000 have been displaced in Afar and 200,000 in Amhara while thousands have been killed.

All in all, the ongoing campaign by some Western media emanates from the conspiracy to violate the sovereignty of Ethiopia and these media have been serving the junta as they are on the pay role of terrorist group TPLF that had been looting the wealth of the Ethiopian people during its 27 years rule.

Even if the Government of Ethiopia declared unilateral ceasefire to allow unhindered humanitarian food flow to Tigray region, the TPLF has failed to reciprocate.

With the continued fresh attacks in neighboring Afar and Amhara regions, the intransigence of the warmongering TPLF is increasingly making every endeavor to peace unattainable.

As a last resort, the federal government is obliged to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state as it is being pushed to mobilize and deploy the entire defensive capability of the state because its humanitarian overtures for a peaceful resolution of the conflict remain unreciprocated.