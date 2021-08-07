Some 56 Quintals of Hashish Seized in Humera Town

August 07,2021 (ENA) Police have seized 56 quintals of hashish in Humera town of Wolkait Tegede Setit Humera Zone in the past two days, according to the zonal police department.

It has been reported that the terrorist TPLF group has been deploying children in its provocative acts in Amhara and Afar Regions by feeding them such illegal drugs.

Police disclosed that it has seized 56 quintals of hashish in Humera town of Wolkait Tegede Setit Humera Zone in an operation conducted in collaboration with the residents of the town over the past two days.

The illegal substance (illicit drug) was seized hidden in a truck that was loaded with sugarcane.

According to Police, the suspects were arrested and investigation is underway to identify the origin of the illegal drug.

Head of Criminal Prevention Unit at the Zonal Police Department, Commander Atinkut Ayalew said that the terrorist TPLF group has been using child soldiers to its provocative acts in Amahar and Afar Regions by feeding them such illegal drugs.

The Commander said the seized hashish might have been planned to be used by the terrorist TPLF for similar purpose.

He commended the community of Humera for their active participation in the operation and urged them to continue their cooperation and intensify security checks.

Commander Atinkut has also indicated that the terrorist group is known for its involvement in drug trafficking in several areas of the zone including Maikadra, according Amhara Media Corporation.