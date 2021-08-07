Terrorist TPLF Destroys Humanitarian Food in Afar

August 7/2021 (ENA) The Terrorist TPLF group has demonstrated its enmity to the people by destroying a warehouse with humanitarian food aid in Fenti-Rasu Zone of Afar Region, according to Office of the Region’s Disaster Prevention and Food Security.



Despite the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared by the government of Ethiopia, the Terrorist TPLF has continued with its destructive acts by expanding its provocative activities in the neighboring Amhara and Afar Regions.

Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Response Directorate Director at the Office, Aidays Yassin told ENA that the terrorist TPLF has caused huge human and material damages in its provocative acts in Fenti-Rasu Zone of Afar Region.

According to the director, more than 76,000 residents of the zone have been displaced due to the heinous acts of the group.

The group has also been carrying out several atrocities on innocent pastoralist communities including children and women in Afar region, he added.

In its heinous attack it conducted on Thursday with heavy weapons on a warehouse located in Fenti-Rasu Zone, Gulina District, the terrorist group has destroyed food and non-food items that were stored in a warehouse to be distributed for more than 30,000 displaced people in the area.

The office has now been providing humanitarian support to more than 55,000 displaced in the area.

The Government has warned today that it is going to be forced to mobilize and deploy the entire defensive capability of the state if its humanitarian overtures for a peaceful resolution of the conflict remain unreciprocated.

“cognizant of its moral, legal, and political obligation to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state, the Federal Government of Ethiopia is being pushed to mobilize and deploy the entire defensive capability of the state if its humanitarian overtures for a peaceful resolution of the conflict remain unreciprocated,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement today.