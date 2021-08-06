Terrorist TPLF Continues Attacks, Creating Havoc in the Adjacent Territories of Tigray Region

Addis Ababa August 6/2021 (ENA) The terrorist TPLF has continued launching attacks and creating havoc in the adjacent territories of the Tigray Region, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The terrorist TPLF forces have also continued to impede humanitarian assistance, thereby putting the lives of many millions at risk, the statement added.

Despite the unilateral ceasefire declared by the Government, the terrorist group have turned a deaf ear to the call by the international community to cease all sorts of hostility and allow the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people in need and for farmers in the region to make use of the rainy season, it underscored.

According to the statement, due to the recent attacks by the group in some areas in the Amhara Region, the people are concerned about the possible destruction of religious and other institutions by the TPLF terrorist group which signify the centuries-old identity, religion, and culture of Ethiopian people.

This concern stems from the fact that the group has done a lot of pillaging, looting, and destruction over the past eight months, it added.

The Government will take all the necessary measures to ensure that these sacred places and other institutions are well protected and call on the international community to condemn this heinous act of the TPLF, the statement warned.