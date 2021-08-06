Investment Networking Center Initiated by Former President Mulatu Inaugurated

Addis Ababa August 6/2021 (ENA) A non-profit investment think tank established by the former President Mulatu Teshome was officially inaugurated today.

Center for Investment Networking in Ethiopia (CINE) is an investment think tank expected to be a reliable investment bridge that would bring key investment stakeholders together in order to catalyze viable and sustainable investment partnership between Ethiopia and the rest of the world.

At the inauguration ceremony, founder and President of CINE, Mulatu Teshome, said the center aimed at making contribution towards sustainable economic growth and overall poverty reduction, which require significant progress in job creation by attracting Foreign Direct Investment.

The center helps to ensure business partnering between local investors and foreign potential investors based on global best practices by facilitating long-term business negotiations between investors, investment joint ventures and matchmaking opportunities, he added.

Furthermore, it will identify anchor investors and create conducive environment in ease of doing business in the country.

CINE would establish business opportunity groups and business councils between Ethiopia and would-be counterparts to ensure robust investment cooperation, according to Mulatu.

President Sahlework Zewde appreciated the effort of the former president to continue serving his country with the rich experience he has developed over the years.

She stated that such a center plays crucial role in strengthening and sustaining existing investments in the country.

Meanwhile, a book entitled “Dr. Mulatu Teshome Wirtu and Ethiopia’s International Diplomacy” was inaugurated during the launching ceremony of the center.

The book discusses the role of the former president in diplomacy and his efforts in attracting FDI to Ethiopia.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by high government officials, diplomats and other stakeholders.