Eritrean Refugees Speak of Harassment, Looting in Tigray

Addis Ababa August 6/2021 (ENA) Eritrean refugees who had been sheltered at Shimelba Refugee Camp in Tigray region said the terrorist group TPLF had committed atrocities, harassment and looting against them.

One of the refugees, Diglal Endrias, who fled from Shimelba Refugee Camp to Addis Ababa along with his four friends crossing through Gonder, said the terrorist group killed, harassed and looted properties of Eritrean refugees sheltered in the camp.

The other refugee, Dr. Fisum Ziad came to Addis Ababa eight months ago as TPLF militia occasionally attacked the camp he used to live.

Refugees had fled to different directions like Sheraro, Shire and Addis Ababa following the endless crises in the camp, he added.

According to him, the refugees faced food and shelter shortages and children could not go to school.

Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs (ARRA) Public Relations team leader,Yasin Aliy said the Eritrean refugees came to Addis Ababa to save their lives following the attack of the terrorist TPLF on Shimelba and Hetsas refugee camps.

The agency has been working hard to protect and support these refugees, he added.

Now the agency is registering refugees who arrived in Addis Ababa to provide them with the necessary support, including identity card for legal protection and temporary shelter.

The Agency for Refugee and Returnee Affairs is also relocating refugees from Maytsebri and Adi Harush to Debark and Gondar in Amhara Region, it was learned.

Out of the refugees who fled from Tigray to Addis Ababa, about 900 refugees are expected to get registered, according to the agency.