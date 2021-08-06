Some Western Nations Collaborating with Terrorist TPLF to Meet Interests, Says Scholar

Addis Ababa August 6/2021 (ENA) Some Western countries have been working with the terrorist group TPLF with a view to attaining their political interest in the region by weakening the federal government of Ethiopia, a scholar noted.

The Government of Ethiopia has been exerting efforts to help the people of Tigray get emergency food aid by allocating billions of Birr.

Moreover, it declared unilateral humanitarian ceasefire and withdrew the defense force from Tigray region to create smooth flow of humanitarian assistance and conducive environment for farming this rainy season.

However, the flow of aid is being disrupted by the provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF and the international community, including the US, have turned blind eye to what is happening in Tigray and neighboring regional states.

Kotebe Metropolitan University lecturer, Alemaw Kifle said the unwelcome and unfair responses from the international community on the acts of the terrorist group demonstrates that some of the Western nations, including the US, have been engaged in political maneuvering to weaken the federal government and bring regime change by supporting the terrorist TPLF.

According to him, the terrorist group had been serving the Western countries for over quarter a century by helping them achieve their goals in the Horn of Africa.

“Some of the Western countries are not genuine,” the lecturer stated, adding that “they are instead working against the government.”

Alemaw suggested that the Westerners look the reality on the ground and make their media report the truth on the ground instead of echoing the propaganda of the terrorist group TPLF.

The scholar further urged the Western governments to send genuine and rational entities to Ethiopia, if they want to understand the reality on the ground.