Some 220 Trucks of Food Assistance Arrives in Mekelle

Addis Ababa August 6/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check disclosed that some 220 trucks of food assistance have entered the Tigray Region and arrived in Mekelle.

Hence another 63 trucks of food assistance have entered Mekelle since the last update of August 4th, the Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check added.

Though the terrorist TPLF is engaged in blocking humanitarian activities by its provocative acts, the government of Ethiopia has been working in partnership with pertinent international humanitarian organizations to enhance the provision humanitarian aid to the people in Tigray.