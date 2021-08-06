Nation Secures 90 Mln USD from Power Export to Neighboring Countries

Addis Ababa August 6/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia has secured 90 million USD from power export to neighboring countries over the concluded 2013 Ethiopian budget year.

Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) Communication Director, Mogos Mekonnen told ENA the country has gained 90, 532, 669 USD from exported power to neighboring countries exceeding its target of 80,787,600 USD.

The revenue was gained from power exported to Sudan and Djibouti, Mogos stated, and added that the highest power sold earlier was 70 million USD.

EEP gained over 13.2 billion birr from domestic power sales during the stated budget year, it was learned.

According to the director, EEP’s foreign and domestic power sales performance registered 101.1 percent.

He pointed out that building power generators, power generation, putting it to grid through minimizing wastage and putting it to use have been improved at national level.

Thus, EEP’s revenue has increased and indicates its capacity to finance its projects, Mogos stated.

Various African countries, including Sudan have expressed interest to purchase electricity from Ethiopia.

Professionals from both countries are discussing Sudan’s interest to purchase 1,000 MW.

Similarly, South Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti have expressed interest to purchase electric power and negotiations have been underway.