KOICA Donates 50,000 USD worth Equipment for Ras Damtew Hospital

Addis Ababa (ENA) August 6/2021 Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has donated equipment worth 50,000 USD for Ras Desta Damtew Memorial Hospital to particularly equip the eye department with modern technology as part of a project in implementation.

According to a statement from KOICA, the donation extended to Ras Desta Damtew Memorial Hospital. a public health facility located in the capital Addis Ababa, is expected to help enhance the eye care medical services being provided in the hospital.

KOICA said among the Global Korean Doctors serving and sharing expertise in Ethiopia, Dr. YOON CHANGKYOON, who is an Ophthalmologist in the hospital is implementing a project entitled Electricity stability of Eye Department at Ras Desta Damtew Memorial Hospital and strengthening of cataract operation.

The project aims to reduce blindness and train local ophthalmologists on cataract surgery in order to increase cataract surgery performance, it was indicated.

To equip the hospital with modern technology and standardize the services in the hospital, the agency donated a 30 KVH generator, three 3,000 Walt UPS, three 3,000 Walt AVR, 153 pieces of IOL, 100 Ringject and 20 Disposable Vitrectomy Cutter, the statement pointed out.

Equipping the eye department of the hospital is one of the targets of the Project in order to standardize, modernize, and advancing the service technologically besides providing capacity building and technical assistance.

The capacity building component of the Project also focuses on giving training on the latest cataract surgical techniques for eight Ophthalmologist Doctors.

The Project will continue until 2022.