Council Organizes Long Tour in Ethiopia for Diaspora

Addis Ababa, August 5/2021(ENA) The Council for Ethiopian Diaspora Action announced that it has prepared a program which enables Ethiopians living in diaspora and foreigners of Ethiopian origin to visit Ethiopia.

Council for Ethiopian Diaspora Action Public Relations Head, Alebachew Dessalegn told ENA that the diaspora will tour the country for 66 days beginning from September 5,2021.

They will visit the GERD, Sheger beautification projects, and Gorgora site of the Dine for Ethiopia project.

According to him, a program in which the diaspora could put their fingerprints would also be carried out.

Besides, they will take part in planting seedlings through the Green Legacy program, it was learned.

Moreover, a program would be organized wherein the diaspora affirm their commitment.

Council for Ethiopian Diaspora Action Chairperson, Alemayehu Abebe said on his part the tour will create favorable condition for the diaspora to realize their interest to invest in different sectors in Ethiopia.

Noting that the visit will enable the diaspora to identify areas of engagement, he added that the council intends to carry out various programs involving the diaspora in a sustainable manner.

The tour is also expected to give the diaspora opportunity to understand the objective situation in the country and observe investment and development activities in Ethiopia.

The council, which focuses on development and shaping of the upcoming generation, comprises of Ethiopian Diaspora members from all corners of the world.