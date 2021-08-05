Terrorist TPLF Blocking Humanitarian Aid to Make People Frustrate, Join War: TDP PR Head

August, 5/2021 (ENA) The blockade of humanitarian assistance from reaching Tigray region by the terrorist group TPLF is a ploy used to force the people in the region to join the war.



Tigray Democratic Party (TDP) Public Relations Head, Mulubirhan Haile told ENA that the terrorist group has been using different tactics to force the people of Tigray to join the hopeless war.

Due to the human loss it encountered after its attack on the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar, the group has been using various tactics to recruit child soldiers and make them wear amulets, he added.

According to him, the terrorist group has now come up with new way of forcing the people to join the militia by blocking humanitarian assistance from reaching the region and making them starve.

He said it wants the people to become desperate instead of being calm and reflective about the whole situation. They focus mainly on the youth and children.

The director noted that the group had been using food and non-food items donated by the international community to buy weapons and celebrate the establishment of the Marxist- Leninist Party of Tigray in the 1980s.

“They don’t want the people to receive aid and lead a relatively peaceful life. They are denying the people food and starving them by blocking humanitarian assistance,” he said.

According to Mulubirehan, the terrorist group is misleading the international community and manipulating the people of Tigray to extend the fighting.

As a result, “the people of Tigray are suffering because of TPLF, which is a group committing crimes on the people.”

Kotebe Metropolitan University Law and History lecturer, Doctor Alemaw Kifle said on his part the people of Tigray are being used as human shield by the terrorist group TPLF.

The scholar added that the international community should understand the situation and condemn the terrorist group.