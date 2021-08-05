US Donates 1.2 Mln Doses COVID-19 Vaccine to Ethiopia

August, 5/2021 (ENA) The United States Government has extended 1.2 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Ethiopia.



US ambassador to Ethiopia Geeta Pasi handed over the vaccines today to State Minister of Health, Sahrela Abdullahi.

During the occasion ambassador Pasi said the US Government has so far provided 200 million USD in support of Ethiopia’s efforts to mitigation COVID-19.

Today’s donation of vaccines is expected to help Ethiopia in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

State Minister, Sahrela Abdullahi on her part said the support will help the government of Ethiopia in its efforts to enhance the accessibility of COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens.

The US government had also donated 453,600 doses vaccines to Ethiopia some three weeks ago, she said.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has also provided additional COVID-19 medical supplies including respiratory equipments to Ethiopia, The State Minister added.

According to Sahrela, about seven million doses of vaccines pledged to Ethiopia by the COVAX will soon be arrived in the country.

So far, more than 2.2 million Ethiopians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.