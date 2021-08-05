Ethiopia, Djibouti Reaffirm Commitment for Seamless Transportation of Wheat

Addis Ababa (ENA) August 5/2021 Ethiopia and Djibouti has reaffirmed its commitment for seamless transportation of wheat to the northern part of Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye paid a visit to Dorlae Multipurpose Port (DMP) and conferred with the deputy chief operating officer Idris Douhour early today.

During the visit, Idris noted that the port proffers the utmost care to avoid any hiccups during the unloading, loading, and dispatches of wheat being transported by the World Food Program to the northern part of the country.

Ambassador Berhanu saw trucks loading with wheat that was stored in the silo warehouse and spoke to truck drivers at the port who confirmed to him that they had encountered no problem and were receiving efficient service.