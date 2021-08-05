USAID Chief Held Constructive Talks with Gov’t Officials: Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

Addis Ababa (ENA) August 5/2021 US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power had constructive discussions with the pertinent officials during her stay in Ethiopia, according Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his weekly press briefing, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said USAID Chief Samantha Power held constructive discussion with Peace Minister Muferihat Kamil.

The minister briefed the chief on humanitarian assistance operations that have been carried out in Tigray region by the Government of Ethiopia.

She also described the destructive activities of the terrorist group TPLF that blocked humanitarian assistance and caused displacement in neighboring Afar and Amhara regions.

About 220,000 people are displaced from the two regions because of the belligerence of TPLF.

Briefing the media at the conclusion of her visit yesterday, USAID Administrator Samantha Power has expressed concern over the terrorist TPLF military movements in Amhara and Afar regional states.

During his briefing, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina stated that Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths had discussion with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen, and other high government officials on humanitarian situation in the country, particularly in Tigray region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke told the UN Humanitarian Chief that the terrorist group TPLF has chosen the road to violence and conflict to the extent of recruiting children to bear arms, despite the unilateral ceasefire declared by the federal government.

This week, the deputy premier had also online video conversation with Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau on the situation in Tigray.

According to the spokesperson, the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations and the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed MoU that establishes Ethiopia-Algeria Business Council.

The establishment of the Business Council is expected to enhance comprehensive economic ties between the two countries, Dina noted.

Speaking about activities carried out in citizen-centered diplomacy over the last week, the Ethiopian Disapora have continued extending financial contributions to the GERD.

In this regard, Ethiopians residing in Juba have pledged 80,000 USD while those in the US donated 120,000 USD within 24 hours.