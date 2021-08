August 5/2021 (ENA) Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Ambassador Tibor Nagy said those saying Ethiopia will crumble like Yugoslavia are wrong.



“Yugoslavia was a country created by WWI’s winners while the Ethiopian nation evolved over 2,000 years of history,” Tibor Nagy twitted.

The former diplomat further noted that Ethiopia overcome many previous crises.

“Once peace returns it will thrive again,” he added.

Tibor Nagy had also served as US Ambassador to Ethiopia.