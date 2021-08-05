U.S. Approves 45 Mln USD to Help Ethiopia’s Health sector, Humanitarian Need

Addis Ababa August 5/2021 (ENA) The US government has extended 45 million USD additional funds to help Ethiopia’s health sector particularly and humanitarian assistance, USAID Administrator Samantha Power disclosed.



She further stated that the United States of America is proud to announce new investments to support the health and humanitarian needs of the Ethiopian people.

In her press briefing last night, the administrator said the financial provision is part of the U.S. assistance to support Ethiopia’s health sector particularly, for COVID-19 prevention.

The 45 million USD would be used to support the health sector particularly the national efforts aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and for emergency humanitarian activities.

“United States has recently provided 149 million USA for humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the ongoing conflict in Tigray which I announced last week. And today I am announcing 45 million USD in funding to expand and intensify the fight against COVID-19 to support health system respond and to urgent humanitarian needs and to support vaccinations.”

The administrator further added that Ethiopia is making a remarkable public health gains that the country made over several years.

She also appreciated the leadership of Ministry of Health and support from USA for this dramatic improvement in Ethiopia’s health sector.

“There has been here a dramatic improvement in malaria prevention, diagnoses, treatment and sustained as well as effective effort to prevent and treat HIV. There are also focused communication campaigns to protect mothers and protect communities from COVID-19,” Power pointed out.

In addition to support to public health to investments in Ethiopian, United States has deep root of partnership with the country’s agricultural transformation to sustain humanitarian assistance across decades.

According to the Administrator, USAID has been providing support to the development of health, agriculture, education and other sectors in Ethiopia.

For instance, last year alone USAID has extended some one billion USD support in Ethiopia, she added.

The administrator has also disclosed that there is food stock to be distributed for people who are in need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray and other parts of the country.