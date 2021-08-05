Terrorist TPLF Military Movements in Neighboring Regions Causing Significant Displacement: USAID Chief

Addis Ababa, August 5/2021 (ENA) US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said that the terrorist TPLF military attacks have been causing significant displacement in neighboring regional states in Ethiopia.



USAID Administrator Samantha Power has conducted a visit to Ethiopia.

At a press conference organized in connection with her visit on Wednesday, the administrator said her government is concerned about the conflict in Tigray and the challenges of humanitarian assistance to reach the region as well as the internally displaced people in Amhara and Afar regions as a result of TPLF’s continued military movement.

Despite the Government of Ethiopia’s Unilateral Humanitarian Ceasefire in Tigray region, the terrorist TPLF has been engaged in provocative acts in various parts of neighboring Amhara and Afar regions and disrupting the transportation of humanitarian aid to Tigray.

The USAID Chief expressed her concern over the terrorist TPLF’s military movements in neighboring regional states in Ethiopia causing significant displacement.



“This is my statement about the TPLF military movements that has caused significant displacement in Afar region now which tens of thousands of civilians and people in Amhara as well displaced.”

According to the Administrator, following the current encroachment and fatalistic approach of the terrorist TPLF to these two regions, the number of displaced people is steadily increasing.

Power added that it is vital that the group to stop such military offensives of that nature which is significantly disrupting the humanitarian aid and convoys.

“It is extremely important the conflict stop and that military offensives of that nature stop,” she underscored.

“We have roughly 76 Internally Displaced People in Afar and 150,000 Internally Displaced People in Amhara after the TPLF military expansion into neighboring provinces,” the administrator pointed out.

Administrator Samantha Power who was here for an official visit has also said she had constructive discussion with senior Ethiopian government officials in Ethiopia.

She said that she has learned the fact that the Government of Ethiopia is committed to the welfare of the people of Tigray.

She further stated that USAID is committed to working closely with the Government of Ethiopia in its effort to address the existing challenges.

It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia declared a unilateral ceasefire with a view to creating a smooth flow of Humanitarian aid and conducive environment to farming activities in Tigray.