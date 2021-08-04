Ethiopian American Civic Council Warns Terrorist TPLF Bent on Destabilizing Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa August 4/2021 (ENA) The US government should understand that the terrorist TPLF is a dangerous group determined to destabilize not only Ethiopia but the Horn of Africa, the Ethiopian American Civic Council warned.

Ethiopian American Civic Council Public Relations Head, Amsalu Kassaw told ENA today that the ongoing attempt exerted by some Western governments, including USA, on Ethiopia is not out of concern for the people of Ethiopia but to impose their interests with a view to achieving their hidden political and economic advantages.

He stated that the Ethiopian Diaspora in the US has been actively working to avert the current challenges that the country is facing.

Ethiopia has now a government devoted to the national integrity and dignity of its citizens, the head noted, adding that the main interest of these Western nations is to install a puppet government that operates according to their desires.

Western nations, including the US, which have political and economic interests in the Horn of Africa, are not happy with the grand ambitions being promoted by the Government of Ethiopia to create a self reliant nation without foreign interference, Amsalu stated.

Therefore, the countries are engaged in destructive activities on Ethiopia in a bid to pressurize the government to change its position.

The Ethiopian American Civic Council Public Relations Head warned that unnecessary pressure on Ethiopia that weakens the government will affect the peace and stability of the whole region as the country has been playing critical role in the stability of East Africa.

He urged the US and other Western nations to understand that the provocative acts of the terrorist TPLF have been challenges to peace and stability of the region.

“Thus, this terrorist group has to be eliminated, if we want to have sustainable peace and stability in the Horn of Africa. The US and other Western nations should understand this and act accordingly.”

According to Amsalu, the council has been working to convince the international community about the dangerous nature of the terrorist group TPLF.

The Ethiopian American Civic Council has been trying its level best to expose the heinous acts of the terrorist TPLF to the international community, including its recent inhuman act of deploying child soldiers in its terroristic activities.

With its enhanced campaign, the council was able to get Resolution HRES 445 that affects Ethiopia suspended, he revealed.

The head stressed that the ongoing pressure being exerted on Ethiopia is not entirely the wish of the Biden Administration but few individuals in the government.