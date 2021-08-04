Leaders of Opposition Political Parties Expose Endless Disinformation Record of Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa August 4/2021 (ENA) It has been in the nature of the terrorist TPLF to fabricate and disseminate false and contradictory information during its reign of terror, leaders of some opposition political parties said.

Following the withdrawal of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) from Mekelle, the terrorist group has continued disseminating false information via the international media, social media, and its own propaganda machine.

Although the federal government declared a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire and withdrew the national defense force from Mekelle, the terrorist group falsely claims that it defeated the ENDF.

Subsequently, the terrorist group has been forcefully recruiting and deploying child soldiers and elders in its provocative war against neighboring regions.

It has thus been trying to create confusion among people by claiming that it captured towns in the neighboring regions, contolled Ethio-Djibouti route.

The terrorist TPLF group is using local and foreign media and ‘activists’ to spread these false information and others.

Ethiopian National Unity Party President, Zerihun Gebregziabher told ENA that the terrorist TPLF group entirely relies on lies.

From the outset, it has been fabricating and trying to divide the Ethiopian people through false narrative, he noted.

Relying on information released by the government and ignoring false information spread by the terrorist group is necessary, the president stressed.

Hidassie Party representative, Surafel Eshetu on his part said it is sad to see child soldiers deployed in this war by violating the international law.

Similarly, New Generation Party Secretary, Kiflemariam Mulugeta said the government has to improve its record in terms of providing current and correct information.