Pressurizing Gov’t to Open Corridor Via Sudan Not Humanitarian, but Political Issue: Scholar

Addis Ababa August 4/2021 (ENA) The pressure of some Western countries to make Ethiopia open its border to Sudan through Tigray region does not arise from genuine concern to accelerate humanitarian support to the region but from hidden political aim, Bahirdar University Political Science and International Relation lecturer told ENA.

The western countries are pressing Ethiopia to open its border to Sudan under the cover of providing humanitarian support for Tigray region.

Bahirdar University Political Science and International Relations lecturer, Abebe Assefa said the pressure on Ethiopia is unacceptable because the government has prepared humanitarian corridors that help deliver assistance to the people of the region.

“These include Djibouti-Afar, Woldiya, and Tekeze routes as well as flights via Addis Ababa to the region. But the terrorist group TPLF is blocking humanitarian assistance to the people by attacking the road from Afar region to Tigray. So, it is absurd to raise the question of opening the Sudan border on the part of some of the Western countries, including the US,” he elaborated.

Noting that the TPLF had been using the Sudan border to smuggle weapons disguised as humanitarian aid during its war with the Derg regime, the lecturer added that the terrorist group is trying to repeat the same tactic.

The scholar underlined that the very discussion of opening any route is unlawful and insulting to the sovereignty of the country.

“Though pushing the government to open the border is unacceptable, the foreign forces are working hard to help TPLF regain power.That is why they are working day and night to achieve their main goal”, Abebe underscored.

He also pointed out that since the terrorist branch of TPLF that committed massacre on civilians in Maikadra is now in Sudan opening the border may create conducive environment to revive the evil acts of the TPLF clique.

The scholar insisted that opening the border will destabilize not only Ethiopia but also the rest of the Horn Africa as the emboldened terrorist TPLF will intensify its provocative acts across the region. The government should therefore never consider this issue at all.

The international community has been reluctant to pressurize the terrorist group TPLF and stop its blockade of humanitarian assistance.