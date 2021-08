Addis Ababa, August 4/2021(ENA) Some 157 trucks of humanitarian assistance have reached to the city of Mekelle as of yesterday.

According to Ethiopia Current Issue Fact Check, the trucks have contained food and non food items.

The assistance has been from WFP and UN agencies such as UNICEF, UNFPA and other international nongovernmental organizations which are operating in the delivery of food and non food assistance.