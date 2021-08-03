UN Expresses Readiness to Continue Working with Ethiopia to Response Humanitarian Aid in Tigray

Addis Ababa, August 3/2021 (ENA) Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC) said its organization will continue to work very closely with the government of Ethiopia to response humanitarian assistance in Tigray.

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC), Martin Griffiths, concluded his six days visit to Ethiopia.

Over the weekend, Griffiths has held constructive discussion with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen and other higher Ethiopian Government officials.

Furthermore, he visited Tigray region including a health center and school in Hawzen, South Eastern Tigray, and met with women, men, and local authorities.

He also met with the Minister of Peace, Muferiat Kamil, Chief Administrator of Amhara Regional State Agegnehu Teshager to discuss the humanitarian situation in that region.

The Under-Secretary-General has also met with the African Union Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Amira El Fadil.

In a discussion he made with journalists today about his mission to Ethiopia, Martin Griffiths said there are many humanitarian needs across Ethiopia particularly in Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions.

“It is important to me to meet the leadership of Ethiopia as we go into these difficult operational times,” Griffiths underscored.

Noting all of those meetings have been constructive he said “It is my highest priority to ensure that all those in need in this country get what they need to survive and to be protected.”

Furthermore, he noted that the government is setting up a system that was discussed in some detail to ensure that aid reaches to the people on time.

He said “I of course welcome the recent arrival over these last few days of 122 trucks which have been stationed in Semera waiting to go into Tigray. So they got there. So they are replenishing the supplies needed for the people of Tigray. But we need more.”

He stated “ We will continue to work very closely with government building on the promises that we both made each other during this visit to improve the swiftness and efficiency of the process to get supplies.”

It is to be recalled that the government of Ethiopia declared a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire that had been declared to enable farmers to employ the rainy season and provide humanitarian assistance to people in need.

Despite this measure taken by the federal government, the terrorist TPLF has chosen the road to violence and conflict to the extent of recruiting children to bear arms as well it has been as obstructing humanitarian supply to the people.