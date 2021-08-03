Addis Ababa August 3/2021 (ENA) The continued demand by some members of the international community to open humanitarian aid corridor via Sudan is part of the ongoing conspiracy to endanger the national security and sovereignty of Ethiopia, sources told ENA.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia opened various alternative routes, including through Afar and Amhara regions as well as air transport from Addis Ababa, to provide humanitarian aid for the people of Tigray.

However, after a month-long silence on the ongoing terrorist TPLF encroachment, some Western countries are pushing Ethiopia to open a new humanitarian corridor through Sudan.

While the Western powers, including the US, remained silent the provocative acts of the terrorist group TPLF that has been blocking humanitarian aid to the region, they now are pressurizing the government to open another corridor that endangers its security.

The government has recently disclosed that it has captured more than 300 terrorists illegally entering Ethiopia from Sudan.

Opening humanitarian corridor via Sudan undermines Ethiopia’s security its sovereignty. Essentially, an attempt to open a corridor in a sovereign state is unacceptable by any means.

Moreover, this could be considered as one of the great conspiracies which is in the pipeline against Ethiopian security.

And many political analysts are speculating that the current visit of USAID Administrator, Samantha Power to Sudan and Ethiopia could be part of the conspiracy to pressurize Ethiopia.

The conspiracy to open humanitarian corridor via Sudan emanates from the desire and plot to smuggle weapons to TPLF through this corridor, not emergency food assistance.

Surprisingly, the Westerners have said nothing yet that TPLF has to immediately put an end to the devastating war it has waged to bring aid without any problem.

Moreover, they also failed to put pressure on the terrorist TPLF group to prioritize saving the lives of people of Tigray from famine, which the group has blocked access to the major humanitarian corridors via Afar and Amhara regional states by advancing its provocative acts.

That is why the Government of Ethiopia is insisting and downplaying such pressure to open a corridor via Sudan. which is totally unacceptable.

Labor and Social Affairs Minister, Ergogie Tesfaye recently wrote on her Twitter page that “access to Tigray region is allowed through Amhara and Afar regions. Forcing to open the so-called humanitarian corridor via Sudan is subverting the peace and security of Ethiopia.”

In his recent interview with ENA, National Disaster and Risk Management Commissioner (NDRMC) said the terrorist TPLF, which is engaged in battles with special forces of the Amhara and Afar regions, has stopped over 170 vehicles from transporting aid to Tigray region.

The wicked effort of the terrorist TPLF to stop humanitarian assistance from reaching the needy people of Tigray should be exposed by the media and the international community has to pressurize the group to allow the aid to pass through, he added.

He further noted that “the pressure to open a corridor through western Tigray is unacceptable.”