Int’l Media Amplify Fake Information, Gives Deaf Ear to Atrocities Committed by TPLF

Addis Ababa August 3/2021 (ENA) The mainstream media in the West have continued amplifying fake information concocted by the terrorist TPLF despite the disclosures made by the Government of Ethiopia about the heinous acts of the group.

According to sources approached by ENA, media outlets in the West have continued spreading fake information being disseminated by the terrorist group TPLF glossing over the numerous atrocities it committed against Ethiopians and the people in Tigray.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia exposed recently the fake “Humera Massacre” campaign by TPLF propagandists.

The fake “Humera Massacre” campaign demonstrates the fact that the terrorist TPLF is capable of fabricating information and manipulating them to be used at the time it deems appropriate.

According to the Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check, the terrorist TPLF propagandists have revived again the fake “Humera Massacre” campaign to mislead the international community.

The group had again incurred huge damage in its attack of Afar region by deploying child soldiers and human wave tactic.

To compensate for this huge defeat, the terrorist TPLF is using its usual has diversionary tactics of misleading the international community with fake propaganda. But the plot has been exposed by the Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check some ten days ago.

Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check revealed that the group loaded more than 300 corpses on trucks and escaped from the war front.

The corpses are meant to be presented to the UNAID Administrator Samantha Power, who is expected to visit Ethiopia this week, political analysts approached by ENA explained.

However, the international media outlets and other concerned members of the international community have given deaf ear to the alerts issued by the Government of Ethiopia.

Instead, the media outlets have continued amplifying the fake information orchestrated by the terrorist TPLF, sources close to the Ethiopian News Agency stated.

It is indicated that the major international media organizations that have been amplifying TPLF’s fake “Humera Massacre” are the Associated Press and Washington Post.

On the other hand, these media organizations had not given the appropriate coverage for the number of horrific tragedies committed by the TPLF terrorist group over the past three years in several parts of the country, including Mai Kadra.

According to officials of Humera town, the reality on the ground in Humera town, where the TPLF group fabricated mass murder, is different.

It is to be recalled that Tigrayan residents of Humera town have condemned the divisive acts of the group and urged the TPLF to stop its provocative acts in attempting to damage the unity of the country.

The administration has also said reports being disseminated about bodies found floating in a river around Sudan is false.

The group deliberately faked the propaganda by carefully identifying the right time and situation to amplify the fabricated information using its media collaborators and paid partners in the social media.