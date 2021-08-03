How long will Ethiopians Tolerate the Terrorist Group?

Addis Ababa August 3/2021 (ENA) How long will Ethiopians tolerate the atrocities and oppression of the terrorist group?

Getaneh Balcha, who has made significant contributions to the peaceful political struggle in Ethiopia for the past 16 years, is currently the Political Affairs Head of the opposition Balderas Party.

In the past, he has served Unity for Justice and Democracy, Blue, and Ethiopian Citizens for Justice parties as member and leader.

Getaneh claimed that he had suffered a lot during the rule of the TPLF-led regime because of his political involvement.

He recalled that the TPLF had abused a number of individuals, including him, for being involved in peaceful political struggle.

The TPLF terrorist group committed serious crime, including arresting, torturing and killing mature political leaders and members of parties, especially after the 2005 election.

Getaneh recalled that many young people and he resisted the oppressive TPLF withstanding problems.

Noting that it was unthinkable to exercise freedom of expression, assembly, and association under the TPLF regime since the group became adept at suppressing human rights from its inception.

He revealed that many of his comrades and he had been subjected to torture and arrest simply because they opposed the activities of the terrorist group.

Getahun bitterly recalled that he was arrested and severely abused beaten for protesting the erection of monument and museum for the Italian fascist leader Rodolfo Graziani who massacred many Ethiopians.

The TPLF is a master of deceit and fabricator of false evidence, the politician noted.

He said the terrorist group is responsible for crimes committed against Ethiopians and should be held accountable as such.

Detailing a long list of crime, Getaneh finally asks how long the oppression by the terrorists will continue.

No more, he underscored, adding that the terrorist group TPLF should be eliminated once and for all if the oppression and suffering of Ethiopians is to end.

Some foreign governments and international organizations have been supporting the terrorist group to achieve their long-term interests in Ethiopia.

He stressed that “the attempt to twist our arm through manipulating our poverty cannot be allowed to undermine the sovereignty of the country.” Overcoming poverty to withstand the pressure of Westerners is the foremost task.