Peace Corps Members Vow to Stand Alongside People, Gov’t of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa August 3/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen and members of a peace corps delegation led by Professor Biruk Hailu held discussion today about the current situation in the country.

During the discussion, Professor Biruk expressed his pleasure about the current activities in the country and affirmed commitment to stand alongside the people and government of Ethiopia.

He also briefed the deputy prime minister about the contribution members of the groups drawn from different sections of the society in USA are making in development works, aid activities as well as national image building

Demeke on his part commended the group for its contribution and their commitment to stand alongside Ethiopia in this challenging situation.

He also expressed the desire of the government to support the group.