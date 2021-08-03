Italy Pledges to Provide Necessary Support to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa August 3/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Italy, Demitu Hambisa had a fruitful discussion on Monday on current domestic and regional issues regarding Ethiopia with president of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic of Italy, Adolfo Urso.

The discussion between the two sides highlighted the destructive activities of the TPLF group, issues of common concern on the Horn of Africa as well as the situation regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The Ambassador presented briefings on the activities of the Government of Ethiopia regarding the humanitarian assistance for the Tigray region and explained the reckless acts of the TPLF junta that obstructed humanitarian aid heading to the Region.

She also said the irresponsible group has continued attacking the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara and recruiting child soldiers in violation of the International Humanitarian law.

Ambassador Demitu further called on the international community to condemn such irresponsible acts of the terrorist group, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic of Italy Adolfo Urso appreciated the briefing on current issues in Ethiopia and the situation in the Tigray region.

The president has also pledged to provide all the necessary support whenever needed.