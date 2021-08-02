Badr Ethiopia Raises over 1 Mil USD for GERD

Addis Ababa, August 2/2021(ENA) Badr Ethiopia (International Ethiopian Muslims Organization) has collected over 1 million USD for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in a fund raising campaign conducted in connection to the second round filling of the dam.

The stated fund for the GERD secured in a campaign organized by Badr Ethiopia in collaboration with Ethiopian Embassy in Washington with the theme “It is my dam”, it was indicated.

Though the campaign was organized by Bard, other Ethiopians and Ethiopian origin residing in the US have shown their unity and solidarity by actively participating in the campaign.

Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S, Fitsum Arega said achievement registered within a very short period of time clearly demonstrates that how the Diaspora community is capable if it is united for national causes.

Deputy Director-General of the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency, Mohamed Indris commending the achievement, thanked the participants and the coordinators.

The deputy Director has also urged other Diaspora associations to intensify their efforts to support the construction of the dam by following the footsteps of Badr Ethiopia.

Badr Ethiopia (BE) or Badr) is a leading Ethiopian Muslim organization that operates outside of Ethiopia.