China Rejects WHO’s Plan on Second-phase COVID-19 Origin-tracing Based on Politics

August 2/2021(ENA) China voiced objection to the second phase of studies into the origins of COVID-19 proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO) Secretariat.

According to press release sent to ENA by the Embassy of China in Ethiopia, since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has been leading international anti-epidemic cooperation and actively provides assistance to other countries.

China has all along attached high importance to studies into the origins of the virus, and participated in global cooperation in this area with an open, transparent and science-based attitude, the statement said.

In March this year, China and WHO expert achieved important outcomes and reached authoritative conclusions in jointly origin-tracing research.

And 60 countries have written to the WHO Director General saying that they welcome the joint WHO-China study report and reject politicizing origin studies so far.

However, the WHO Secretariat put forward the draft plan for the second phase study lately, which didn’t get the approval of all member states, China stated.

Many countries, including China, are highly concerned about this unilateral plan and voiced objection to it.

It should be emphasized that the WHO is led by member states. It is not entitled to decision-making on its own.

“It should be stressed once again that the study of origins is a serious matter of science, the international community should let scientists get to the bottom of this virus so as to get better prepared for future risks,” the press release underscored.

The press release stated that “China firmly reject origin-tracing based on politics. As to truly science-based studies of origins, China has taken an active part in them and will continue to do so.”

The second phase work should have full communication and consultation with member states, listen to and take the advice of all parties, and ensure that the drafting process of the work plan is open and transparent, press release underlined.

Based on the previous phase of studies jointly conducted by Chinese and WHO experts, China appeals the next-phase origins study should be guided by the WHA resolution, rely mainly on scientists, and conduct evidence-based scientific research, among other things.

The press released reaffirmed that China will continue to act on relevant work recommendations in the joint WHO-China study report and actively conduct further follow-up research concerning China recommended in the report.