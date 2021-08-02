Ethiopian Ambassador Confers with Newly Appointed EU Head of Delegation

August 02, 2021 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU institutions, Hirut Zemene conferred with the newly assigned EU Head of Delegation to Ethiopia Ambassador Roland Kobia.

Hirut has welcomed Ambassador Kobia and expressed her readiness to work closely with him to improve understanding of the European Union of the current situation in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Kobia on his part has expressed readiness to commence his role in September and make sure relations and understanding between Ethiopia and the EU will improve.

During the discussion, the Ambassador was briefed about the successfully concluded national election, the law and order ascertaining operation and the recent unilateral humanitarian ceasefire issued by the Government of Ethiopia in Tigray.

She also told the Ambassador how the TPLF clique is continuing to wage conflicts instead of also taking its own measure on creating peace as well as the disturbing silence of the international community in not putting pressure on the clique.

According to Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels, the two sides agreed to continue working closely in matters of common interest.