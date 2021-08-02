Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Discuss on Investment Cooperation

August 02, 2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Investment Commission Commissioner Lelise Neme conferred with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Sami Jamil Abdullah on issues of investment cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides discussed on the investment potentials of Ethiopia and ways to strengthening cooperation to enhance investment between the two countries, according to Ethiopian Investment Commission.

Promoting Saudi Investors to engage in Ethiopia, future collaboration works on investment and related issues were also the agendas raised during the discussion.