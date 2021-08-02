TPLF Revives Fake ‘Humera Masaccre’ Campaign

August 02,2021 (ENA) The fake ‘Humera Masaccre’ campaign by TPLF propagandists has been revived again using false images and showing graphic images, Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check exposed.

Current Issues Fact Check urged all to disrupt and prevent dissemination of fabricated and misleading information.

According to evidences, the terrorist TPLF have been engaged in several war crimes including deploying child soldiers in war.

However, on the other hand it is disseminating fake information to mislead the international community.

For instance, sources from the region has exposed that the group is working to make the death of the children it deployed to war by feeding them drugs appear mass murder carried out by the government.

The sources further stated that the terrorist group has been forcefully deploying Tigrayan children aged between 9 and 13 to the war with three days of training.

TPLF has now collected the dead bodies of these innocent children in Mekele to disseminate its fabricated propaganda that “the children were killed by the government.”