August 02,2021 (ENA) President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia.



According to Turkey’s Presidential Communications, the call addressed Türkiye-Ethiopia relations and regional issues.

During the phone call, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye would continue to provide every kind of support to Ethiopia.

He also underscored that Türkiye attached great importance to Ethiopia’s serenity and stability, .