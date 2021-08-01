Not Too Late for US to Adjust Its Policy Towards Ethiopia, Renowned Political-Economic analyst Says

August 01,2021 (ENA) A renowned Political-Economic analyst for Africa, Lawrence Freeman urged U.S administration to correct its policy towards Ethiopia before more Africans suffer from the spread of ethno-nationalist war.



According to him, knowledgeable American analysts of U.S.-African relations are disturbed by the U.S. government’s treatment of Ethiopia.

In the first six months of the Biden Presidency, we have witnessed a dramatic reversal of U.S. support for Ethiopia, a long standing ally in the Horn of Africa, he pointed out.

Noting that Ethiopia has been a regional leader with its bold economic vision to improve the lives of its 110 million people, the analyst said Ethiopia has achieved two major accomplishments under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during June and July.

“First, the country has achieved June 21st general elections successfully and second, it has completed the second round filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD),” Lawrence Freeman stated.

Regrettably, there were no robust congratulations from President Biden for either achievement, he revealed.

He underscored “unusual for elections in Africa, not one individual died in Ethiopia’s voting process. In contrast, several Americans died during the January 6th, violent protest of the U.S. electoral vote.”

Equally astonishing, President Biden failed to praise the second filling of almost 14 billion cubic meters of water in the reservoir of the GERD, which will lead to production of electricity later this year, the analyst indicated.

There are several components of U.S. policy towards Africa that undermine Ethiopia’s noteworthy effort to become a self-governing economically independent nation.

For him, if Ethiopia was to be torn apart in inter-ethnic warfare, tens of millions of Africans, not just Ethiopians, would suffer extreme hardship.

In this regard, it is not too late for the Biden administration to correct its policy towards Ethiopia, before more Africans suffer from the spread of ethno-nationalist war.