More than 132,000 USD Collected in 48 Hours to Support GERD via Electronic Platform

August 01,2021 (ENA) More than 132,000 USD was collected in 48 hours to support the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) through the newly launched Electronic Fundraiser Platform, according to GERD Public Participation Coordination Office.



It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Electric Power recently has launched electronic fund raising platform to enable all Ethiopians across the globe easily contribute financial support for the construction of GERD.

‘mygerd.com’, developed by Ethiopian Software developers, is believed to enhance the contribution of Ethiopians all over the world to the GERD.

Office Public Relation Head Hailu Abreham told ENA that the public support to the dam is increasing especially after the successful completing of the second filling.

Accordingly, the nation was able to collect over 132,000 USD through the electronic fundraiser platform within two days alone.

During the concluded Ethiopian fiscal year, the nation has collected 2.49 billion birr from various segments of Ethiopians to finance the dam.

According to Hailu, more than 15.7 billion Birr of contribution has been obtained since the inception of the dam.