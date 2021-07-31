Terrorist TPLF Coercing Mothers to Send Children to War: Leaders of Tigray Democratic Party

Addis Ababa (ENA)July 31/2021 The terrorist group TPLF has been committing war crime by forcing mothers to send their children to war, according to Tigray Democratic Party (TDP).

Talking to ENA about the current situation in Tigray, TDP Office Head Teshale Negusse and Head of Political Affairs Hagos Gidey stated that the terrorist group has been violating the rights of children for political gains.

Tigrayan mothers have been forced to send their children to war, the leaders said, adding that the terrorist TPLF hides such evidences to escape from being held accountable by the international law.

TDP Office Head, Teshale Negussie said the terrorist TPLF is paid huge caution to keep its atrocities on Tigray people in mystery by destroying all the evidences.

The group had also destroyed evidences that proved its deployment of child soldiers in the struggle when over 60,000 were martyred to oust the previous government and seized power, he elaborated.

TDP Head of Political Affairs, Hagos Gidey said on his part that the enemy of the people of Tigray is the terrorist TPLF that has been accustomed to sacrificing children to extend its power.

The people of Tigray have to stop dreaming that the terrorist TPLF group will make a comeback to power because the structure of the terrorist group has been destroyed, he stated.

The head blamed members of the Tigrayan Diaspora for brushing aside the brutalities committed against innocent Tigrayans to return the favors they enjoyed during the heydays of the terrorist group.

The party officials, who stressed that the existence of Tigrayans can only be ensured within Ethiopia, pointed out that their cruel act to make the poor perish in war while they lead comfortable life shows that they are selfish and care less for others.

Yet, the Tigrayan Diaspora members have been sadly supporting the terrorist group rather than reaching the children who are in need of food and medical cares.

According to the leaders, the compensation for the scarification of Tigrayan people is the elimination of the terrorist group.

The leaders of TDP commended the continued efforts of all Ethiopians to free their fellow Tigrayans from the terrorist group, which is an expression of solidarity with the people.