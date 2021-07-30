Int’l Community Blamed for Not Condemning TPLF Massacre, Deployment of Child Soldiers

Addis Ababa, July 30/2021(ENA) The international community remains silent as the terrorist TPLF group slaughter innocent Tigrayan civilians following the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire, the prominent Tigrayan journalist Araya Tesfamariam said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, he revealed that innocent civilians in the region have been murdered by the terrorist group since the withdrawal of the defense force from the region for allegedly being members of the interim administration or providers of food for National Defense Force.

According to him, close to 500 innocent civilians have been killed brutally in the past few weeks alone in the region by the TPLF junta.

The journalist and activist criticized the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the international community for failing to condemn such atrocities.

Muslim Tigrayans in Axum have been massacred by the terrorist group and over 43 houses of Muslim Tigrayans in Wukro town burned, he exposed.

Araya said more than 10,000 Tigrayan children aged between 9 and 13 were forcefully recruited and deployed to the war by the terrorist group aspiring to return to power at any cost.

He noted that Tigrayans across the globe, all Ethiopians and the international community have to stand up and say enough is enough to this bloodthirsty junta.

Tigrayans have to know that none of the family members of the junta leaders are taking part in the ongoing clashes, the journalist and activist revealed, adding that leaders of the terrorist group are forcefully recruiting and deploying children of poor Tigrayans.

At present, this terrorist group is provoking neighboring regional regions and Eritrea. Therefore Tigrayans have to understand the destructive mission of the TPLF clique and collaborate with other Ethiopians to end the atrocities caused by the group.

Moreover, TPLF is blocking the humanitarian corridors and launching fresh attacks on Afar and Amhara regional states to add more suffering on Tigrayans by causing famine and forcing children and elders into war, Araya further stated.

He reiterated that Tigrayans have to stop sacrificing themselves to return to power the terrorist group TPLF.

” How many generations have to perish to maintain the power of the brutal TPLF group?” the journalist and activist posed a rhetorical question, answering that the power-hungry group does not represent the Tigray people.