President, UNOCHA Under-Secretary-General Committed to Strengthening Relations

Addis Ababa (ENA) July 30/2021 President Sahle-Work Zewde and the recently appointed Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Martin Griffiths stressed today the need for strengthening relations.

During the discussion they held, the Griffiths emphasized his intention to address the needs of Ethiopia as a whole, and that he is committed to strengthening the relationship between Ethiopia and the UNOCHA.

The president on her part stressed the need for strengthening relations with UNOCHA to address the pressing humanitarian challenges.

According to Office of the President, the two also discussed about the security situation and humanitarian efforts in Tigray region.