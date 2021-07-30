Ethiopia Wins First Gold Medal in Tokyo Olympics

Addis Ababa (ENA) July 30/2021 Ethiopia earned its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics when Solomon Barega won the first track and field in 10,000 meters today.

Solomon broke clear on the last lap and won in 27 minutes, 43.22 seconds, upsetting world champion and world-record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, who took the silver medal in 27:43.63.

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda was third for bronze.

The other Ethiopian athletes, Berihu Aregawi and Yomif Qejelcha finished 4th and 8th, respectively.

Following the victory, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed congratulated Ethiopians on winning the first gold medal in the 10,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics by Solomon Barega.

“I also wish good luck to the rest of our competitors. Ethiopia will continue to win by overcoming its challenges,” the premier noted.