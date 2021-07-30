Peace Minister Muferial Meets with UN Under-Secretary-General

Addis Ababa, July 30/2021(ENA) Minister of Peace Muferiat Kamil met with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Dr. Rosemary Dicarlo.

The two sides had extensive discussions on current issues in the Ethiopia, especially in the northern part of the country, after the unilateral ceasefire declared by the government of Ethiopia.

The Minister has also briefed the UN official about the reform process being conducted in the country, the recently held national election, and the national dialogue that has been taking place for the past year.