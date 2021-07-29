FM Demeke Urges Int’l Community to Force Terrorist TPLF to Stop Attacks, Hamper Aid

July 29,2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen urged the international community today to force the terrorist TPLF group to stop launching fresh attacks and hampering the flow of humanitarian aid to Tigray.



Demeke made the remark today during his online video conversation with Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Discussing the political and humanitarian situation in Tigray, the Canadian foreign minister said his country expects an expedited improvement to the flow of humanitarian support into the region.

In addressing the concern of the minister, Demeke said the decision of the federal government to declare a unilateral ceasefire was meant to address humanitarian concerns in the region.

He noted that the terrorist TPLF wasted the opportunity for peace under the unilateral ceasefire and chose blocking humanitarian corridors and launching fresh attacks in Afar and Amhara regions.

Demeke expressed Ethiopia’s concern over the failure of the international community to recognize the Ethiopian Government’s effort to create conducive environment for humanitarian support, peace, and stability in Tigray.

Ethiopia expected the international community, including Canada, to force the terrorist TPLF to respect the humanitarian ceasefire and condemn the group’s destructive actions that continued to obstruct humanitarian support, the deputy prime minister underscored.

The fresh attacks affected the livelihood of more than 200,000 displaced people from Afar and Amhara regions, Demeke stated, adding that this should also be a concern to the international community.

With a new government that resumes power in September, the deputy premier said there is a plan to carry out all-inclusive dialogues with stakeholders.

But the irresponsible group has to be told to stop its attempts of escalating the conflict on new fronts by involving child soldiers, Demeke stressed.

The two officials noted the historical and fraternal relationship between Ethiopia and Canada, which should further be strengthened.