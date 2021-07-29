Disrespect to Ethiopia’s Sovereignty, Nat’l Interest Red Line, Says MoFA Spokesperson

July 29,2021 (ENA) Disrespect for sovereignty, independence and national interest of Ethiopia is a “red line,” according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Briefing the media today, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti said, many have the desire to directly or indirectly go against the national interest of Ethiopia.

However, the demonstrations across the country show that the people and government have a firm stand in safeguarding the sovereignty of the country.

He stressed that Ethiopia’s National Defense Force is intact and ready to safeguard the country from any threat.

The spokesperson revealed that the Ethiopian Diaspora in Washington raised 100,000 USD this week after expressing their support for the National Defense Force through a rally they held in the city.

The Ethiopian community living in Munich similarly raised close to 15,000 Euros for various projects underway in the country, according to the spokesperson.

Alongside the Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Law Enforcement Director at Ministry of Peace Ambaye Wolde said on the occasion that 42,000 Ethiopians have been repatriated from Saudi Arabia in the past few weeks.

Efforts are being exerted to create jobs for the repatriated in collaboration with regional governments.

However, some 60,000 citizens are still in dire situation in Saudi Arabia.

Most of the migrants have been detained in Saudi Arabia for immigration offenses.

Ethiopia’s embassy and consular officials in Saudi Arabia are regularly visiting the detainee to assess the wellbeing of the citizens and facilitate their return to their families and country.