COVID-19 Response Project that Benefits More than 1.1 Million People Launched

Addis Ababa, July 29/2021 (ENA ) A COVID-19 response project, which directly benefits more than 300,000 people and 800,000 people indirectly by the year 2023, was launched today.



The aim of the project is to increase resilience and self-reliance of institutions, communities, and vulnerable individuals to prepare for COVID-19 response in an inclusive and gender-responsive manner in the sectors of WASH and pre-hospital care, psycho-social support, risk communication, livelihood and inclusion and gender as cross cutting issues.

Austrian Development Agency donated 2 million Euros for the project to be implemented in Oromia and Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples regions to directly benefit more than 300,000 impacted people and 800, 000 people indirectly until the year 2023, it was learned.

Consortium members Light for the World, Red Cross Austria, Care Austria in partnership with Ethiopian Center for Disability and Development, Harmee Education for Development Association, and Ethiopian Red Cross Society will implement the disability and gender inclusive project.

During the occasion, it was pointed out that the unique nature of this project has employed people with disabilities themselves as Disability Inclusive Facilitators through the Disability Academy under formation.