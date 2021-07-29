Eritrean Refugees Demand Int’l Community to Stop Atrocities in Tigray

Addis Ababa, July 29/2021 (ENA Eritrean refugees residing in Addis Ababa staged protest today against the atrocities and intimidations perpetrated in Tigray region against refugees.



The refugees held the demonstration in front of UN International Organization for Migration office in the capital city.

The protesters chanted, “stop atrocities committed against Eritrean refugees, “the international community needs to hear us,” We are refugees not politicians!”

The refugees in particular called on the international community to protect their fellow Eritreans from the abuses they have been facing in Tigray.

They also complained that their appeals and messages to the international community and UN International Organization for Migration remain unheeded even if they physically submitted written statements to the concerned.

According to the refugees, the situation of the refugees in Tigray has been worsening from time to time as they are now killed in forests while fleeing from their shelters.

The disabled, children and the elderly took part in the demonstration.