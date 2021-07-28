Bad Weather Cause of UN Registered Aircraft Crash: Accident Investigation Bureau

Addis Ababa July 28/2021 (ENA) The small aircraft transporting passengers from Jigjiga to Dire Dawa crash landed yesterday due to bad weather, according to Ethiopian Accident Investigation Bureau (EAIB).

The aircraft carrying four people in total, two humanitarian staff and two crew members, collided with a hill side and crashed in Kombolcha Woreda of East Harerghe Zone in Oromia region.

None of the passengers suffered serious injury as a result of the accident, and they were receiving medical treatment in Dire Dawa, the bureau stated.

Ethiopian Accident Investigation Bureau (EAIB) Head, Amdye Ayalew said the primary information collected by the bureau showed that the aircraft was forced to make a crash landing due to bad weather.

“Although bad weather is the main cause of the crash, based on the primary information so far collected, the bureau has setup accident investigation team and has moved to the site to further investigate and disclose the root cause.”

The detailed investigation may take longtime and will finally be official to the public upon completion, he added.

The UN-0763H registered aircraft was flying from Addis Ababa-Warder-Jigjiga-Diredawa and is owned and operated by Abyssinian Flight Services, and contracted by World Food Program.