Ethiopia, Algeria Agree to Strengthen Ties: Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

Addis Ababa Jluy 28/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia and Algeria have expressed their readiness to strengthen the longstanding, historic relations between the two nations, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Algeria Foreign Affairs Minister Ramtane Lamamra is in Addis Ababa for an official visit.

Following his arrival today, he held talks with President Sahle Work Zewde and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

During his meeting with the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Lamamra expressed his pleasure at the successful completion of the 6th General Election conducted last June, 2021.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti, who attended the meeting, said the Algerian Foreign Minister has expressed his country’s readiness and desire to strengthen the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

Citing the historic relation since the establishment of the African Union, the minister reportedly said Algeria is keen to welcome Ethiopian Airlines to Algiers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen on his part expressed Ethiopia’s readiness to facilitate the flight and stressed the significance of flight to strengthening relations between the two countries.

Congratulating his Algerian counterpart on the successful election in Algeria, he also expressed Ethiopia`s readiness to boost the relations between the two nations for the years to come.

Furthermore, Demeke briefed Lamamra about the current situation in Ethiopia, GERD negotiations, and Ethiopia-Sudan border issues, according to the spokesperson.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in the late 1960s, and particularly following the opening of the Algerian Embassy in Addis Ababa in 1976, the two countries have steadily strengthened a relationship based on their common interests.

Algeria is one of the key strategic partners of Ethiopia and so far, the two countries have signed more than 20 cooperation agreements in different fields, including trade, investment protection and promotion, avoidance of double taxation, it was learned.